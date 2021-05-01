Taika Waititi to star in HBO Max pirate comedy series ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Taika Waititi is taking on yet another role in the HBO Max comedy-drama 'Our Flag Means Death'. The Oscar winner is serving as executive produce and pilot director as previously announced.



Waititi will also play the feared and revered pirate Blackbeard alongside Rhys Darby, who will play Bonnet--the lead of the series.



As per the variety, the show is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.



''Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul and quite possibly insane,'' said Jenkins. ''Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We’re thrilled beyond measure he’s decided to don the beard''.



Waititi will begin work on the news project once he has finished directing the Marvel upcoming movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The Marvel movie is currently scheduled to hit theatres in February 2022 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale in the lead roles.