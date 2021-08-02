Sylvester Stallone teases ‘Expendables 4’ with new ring

‘The Expendables 4’ is coming and Sylvester Stallone gave a sneak peek to fans with a new ring.

He teased the sequel by posting on Instagram, a golden skull ring with purple stone eyes. He wrote, “Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips.”

Sylvester Stallone released the first Expendables back in 2010 which grossed a total of $274.5 million at the box office.

There is no other update about the director or the script apart from the teaser that the Hollywood star gave us. Although it’s somewhat clear that the film will have Sylvester Stallone in his role,

Reports suggest that actors like Dave Bautista, Robert Downey Jr. and Liam Neeson have been roped in but there is no confirmation on the same.