Sweet proposal between ‘Kung Fu’ stunt doubles leave netizens crying

The stunt doubles for actors Olivia Liang and Eddie Liu—Megan Hui and Ken Do—got engaged on set while filming the season finale of the action drama.



Liang—who was a part of the surprise along with the rest of the cast and crew—shared a video of the endearing moment when Do mock tripped and fall on the ground. Concerned, Hui approached to check on him.



After putting on a show of being hurt, Do finally pulled out the ring and popped the question, leaving the entire crew gasping in awe.



The grand gesture left the stunt double in stunned, prompting Do to double check. “Is that a yes?” Do asked. It was positive and the pair hugged and kissed, and Hiu cried in happiness.



“the best best best part of shooting the finale was planning the engagement of our superstar stunt doubles… Megan Hui and Ken Do are the kindest, most generous, and most mega talented people i've ever met. so proud to be Megan's acting double,” Liang wrote on Twitter with multiple cry emojis.

Hui took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards everyone who was on the plan with Do and talked about being surprised. “BOY DID YOU SURPRISE ME @kendo482 ! Last shot after filming the final fight for the season finale of @cw_kungfu and I thought you broke your ankle lol," Hui said on Instagram. "I feel so fortunate to be able to call you all my friends and super blessed to now be engaged to my best one,” she wrote.

Henry Golding, who has worked with Hui in ‘Snake Eyes’, also commented, saying, “YEESSSSSS Love this guys ♥️🙌🏼 congrats.”

