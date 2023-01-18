'Succession' actor Brian Cox supports JK Rowling amid 'transphobia' controversy: She’s entitled to her opinion

Scottish acting legend and 'Succession' star Brian Cox has lent his support to author JK Rowling in the 'transphobia' controversy. The scribe of the 'Harry Potter' fantasy series has been mired in transphobia allegations after she made statements on her blog and Twitter handle that many deemed offensive to members of the trans community. Cox, who plays the role of Logan Roy in 'Succession', said during an appearance on BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that he takes exception to how Rowling has been treated. “I don’t like the way she’s been treated, actually. I think she’s entitled to her opinion; she’s entitled to say what she feels."

He added, "As a woman, she’s very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body, and there’s nobody better to say that, as a woman. So, I do feel that people have been a bit high and mighty about their own attitude towards J.K. Rowling, quite frankly.”

Even after trenchant criticism, Rowling, however, refused to back down from her opinions. She has also denied the anti-trans accusations and said that a few positions taken by the trans community infringe upon the rights of biological women.

She earned the ire of the trans community and activists in 2020 when on Twitter she argued that gender identity contravenes biological sex. She said, "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”