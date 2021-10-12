Latest film 'Mid-Century’ has wrapped production on ‘Sonja O’ Hara’s (Doomsday). The horror thriller explores the dark side of the American aesthetic featuring Bruce Dern, Stephen Lang and Shane West.

The film also stars Sarah Hay, Chelsea Gilligan, Mike Stern, Vanessa Williams, Annapurna Sriram and Jon Park.

In the film, Stephen Lang plays an occult-obsessed architect of mid-century modern homes who haunts his masterpieces long after a grisly death. Dern appears as Lang’s mentor in the supernatural, and Hay is the housewife forever trapped in her home after perishing at the hands of her husband. West and Gilligan star as a modern-day couple vacationing in the glass home who find the ghosts of the past are very much present – and have a sinister plan for them. George Clooney has no plans of joining politics: I would actually like to have a nice life

Also Read: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez stun on red carpet at 'The Last Duel' premiere in NYC

Mid-Century, is an Astral Plane production in association with Moo Studios. Co-producers are DJ Dodd, Anthony & James Gaudioso and Chinyere Nwodim. A murder-free real-life Squid Game is taking place in Abu Dhabi

Stephen Lang and Shane West are executive producers alongside Preston Bebas, Jay Burnley, David Lyons, Ian Michaels, Jen Russo and Jeremy Walton.