SS Rajamouli on huge global success of 'RRR': 'Didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities'

SS Rajamouli has spoken about the humongous global success of his latest film 'RRR'. The epic action drama was the first film by the Telugu director since 2017's 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Set in 1929, the film followed a fictional story about two real revolutionaries called Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who took on the might of the British Empire. While it was a big success in India and overseas in terms of theatrical performance, it was when Netflix released the movie in the US and other western countries that it really took off. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also featured in the cast.

Multiple personalities from Hollywood took to social media to wax eloquent about how unapologetically over-the-top the film was and praised its action sequences.

Rajamouli was in conversation with the Russo Brothers, who recently directed 'The Gray Man' for Netflix, and journalist Rajeev Masand. He was asked what he thinks about the attention his film has received. He responded by first saying he is angry with the streaming giant.

"First, I am actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, and not the rest [the film simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada}. So that is a complaint I have against them. Second thing is, yes I was surprised with the reception from the West."

He added, "Like we were discussing before, a good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started spreading when critics started giving good reviews for that. Yes, I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix and for that I have great regard for them.”

'RRR' scored an impressive 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site. The critical consensus read, "Intoxicatingly over the top, RRR pulls out all the stops to make the absolute most of its 187-minute runtime."