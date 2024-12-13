New Delhi

Spanish actor José de la Torre best known for his role in Netflix’s Toy Boy, has suddenly passed away at the age of 37. The actor was battling with an undisclosed “serious illness”. His death was announced on December 5.

His funeral took place on December 6 at the Parish of San Francisco Solano in his hometown of Montilla, located in Spain’s Córdoba Province.

The exact cause of his death is still not confirmed.

Industry peers mourn his loss

However, several local media reports suggest that the actor was diagnosed with a serious illness and had begun treatment for the same in June.

As news of his death came out, his friends and peers from the industry mourned his sudden death. Spanish singer Pablo Alborán mourning his death on Instagram wrote, “I can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m devastated by your departure. I’m sending kisses to all of your family and friends.”

Actress Luisa Martín expressed loss and wrote, “It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again, but I’ll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José.”

Spanish actress and singer Lolita Flores also paid tribute during his memorial and wrote, “It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again, but I’ll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José.”

José de la Torre best works

José de la Torre rose to fame playing Iván in Toy Boy. It is a Spanish thriller about a stripper seeking to prove his innocence for a crime he didn’t commit. The series aired on Netflix from 2019 to 2021. It ran for two seasons and was widely loved by fans.

José made his acting debut in the Spanish police drama Serve and Protect as Goyo. He also appeared in Vis a Vis: El Oasis and Amar es para Siempre, both released in 2020.