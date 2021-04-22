Sony Pictures’ films to move to Disney+ post expiry of Netflix deal

With streamers also adapting to a changed world amid the pandemic, according to latest update, Sony Pictures' upcoming theatrical slate is now headed to Disney's streaming and TV platforms.

According to the newly struck deal, much of Sony Pictures’ library as well as 2022-26 theatrical slate will find itself headed to Disney-owned streaming services Disney+ and Hulu, as well as to Disney's linear TV networks, including ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic.

This comes at a time when Netflix and Sony inked a massive pact for Sony's films to go to the streaming service for their first-pay-windows, which usually come 18 months after a film hits theaters. Once that window expires, the new Disney deal will see Sony's titles hit Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows.

The library features films from Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters, such as ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, as well as films from the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ and ‘Jumanji’ franchises.

Meanwhile, Sony's upcoming 2022 slate includes ‘Morbius’, ‘Uncharted’, ‘Bullet Train’ and the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

On the decision, Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks, and Acquisitions in DMED’s Networks division said, “This landmark multi-year, platform agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels. This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences.”

Disney+ is the streaming home to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however the Sony-released films such as ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017) and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019) are not on the service. After the upcoming Netflix window expires, those films would be available only on Disney+.