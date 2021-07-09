Singer Halsey flaunts her growing bump in new video, says she’s ‘been ready’

American songstress Halsey has been keeping her fans updated with her posts related to her first-time pregnancy. She published a picture of her showing her baby bump, informing her fans that she has ‘been ready’ to become a parent anytime now.

In one of her recently uploaded Instagram Stories, the two-time Grammy Award nominee can be seen wearing a black swimsuit and enjoying a day out under the sun.



“Too hot outside. Beeeeen ready. (Yes it`s ONE baby lol),” Halsey wrote on her Story, joking about her protruding baby bump. In January this year, she announced that she is expecting her first child with screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin.



“Surprise!” she had written on Instagram with a picture of her then growing bump. A source told an entertainment and lifestyle magazine, “Halsey is very excited about the baby.” And that after making the pregnancy announcement ‘she now wears clothes that show off her cute bump’.



“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story in March, according to reports. The 26-year-old singer has been vocal about her past struggles with getting pregnant.



Recently, the musician announced her ‘another labor of love’ that she has been gearing up to deliver, teasing her fans with the title of her fourth album: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album is produced by Nine Inch Nails` Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.