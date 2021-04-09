She-Hulk: Renée Elise Goldsberry to join Disney+ Marvel series

Renée Elise Goldsberry is set to co-star opposite Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Marvel series ‘She-Hulk’ for Disney+.

‘She-Hulk’ will be a comedy show that centers on the eponymous heroine (Maslany), aka Jennifer Walters, an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

Renee Elise Goldsberry would play a character called Amelia. Ginger Gonzaga was recently cast as Walters’ best friend.

As announced at Disney Investor Day before, ‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk and Tim Roth is reprising his Hulk character of The Abomination on She-Hulk.

Helmed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, the She-Hulk series is much-awaited.