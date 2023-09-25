Shawnee Smith returns to play Amanda Young in Lionsgate’s SAW X

The Queen is back and ready to ‘slay’! Shawnee Smith returns to the SAW franchise as Amanda Young in Lionsgate’s latest SAW X.

With the franchise reigniting after 6 years, Shawnee returns from a long hiatus to reprise her role as the emphatic apprentice to the menacing Jigsaw. Nurtured under the notorious John Kramer’s wise tutelage, Shawnee’s Amanda seeks to make him proud by continuing his legacy.



Lionsgate’s SAW X has an ensemble cast comprising Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Michael Beach, Paulette Hernández, Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto.

Talking about her iconic character in Saw X, Shawnee Smith said, “I play Amanda Young. She's very smart. She's been wounded. And John Kramer brings her back to life, kind of like a doll that's been turned off, you know, she gets brought back to life. And she loves him. Like, wholeheartedly. And that's amazing and terrifying and torture for someone like Amanda.”

Elaborating on her return to the franchise, Director Kevin Greutert said, “I was excited that Amanda was included in this story, and that Shawnee Smith agreed to return, and in a significant way. It was an opportunity to go deeper into where she is at an earlier point in her relationship with John before her guilt, insecurities, and doubt corrupted her against Jigsaw’s work. In this story, we see Amanda’s manic cheekiness, as well as her vulnerability and affection for John. But she has doubts about the violent and cruel aspect of the ‘work’ they are doing together.”

Helmed By Kevin Greutert, the movie will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures in India.

