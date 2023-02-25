Shakira reveals she was hurt by seeing ex Gerard Piqué with new girlfriend in new diss song

In her new song 'TQG', Columbian pop star Shakira goes personal about her separation from ex and former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. In the song the 'Waka Waka' hitmaker collaborated with her compatriot Karol G. The Spanish-language song was translated into English by Billboard. The lyrics of Shakira's part talk, quite blatantly, about the failed relationship. She says, "Seeing you with the new girl hurt me, but I’m now set on me / I’ve forgotten what we lived together, and that’s what you’re offended by / And even my life got better, you are no longer welcome here / And what your girlfriend slayed at me, that doesn’t anger me, it makes me laugh." And later, "Now you want to come back to me, it shows."

It has been a time-honoured tradition of singers-songwriters who are lovelorn, jilted, cheated and so on to express their feelings of pain, heartbreak, or revenge. This is how one of the biggest musical stars like Adele and Taylor Swift became, um, such big stars.

Shakira and Gerard separated last year after 11 years of a relationship that began after Gerard appeared in the music video 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They announced their separation back in June this year.

In September 2022, Shakira opened up about the split with Gerard. While speaking to Elle Magazine, she rued the constant presence of the paparazzi watching her every move. She said, "It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.''

"I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.," she added.

Shakira and Gerard share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

