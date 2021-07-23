Shailene Woodley to star in ‘Three Women’ series

‘Big Little Lies’ actress Shailene Woodley has been cast in Showtime’s ‘Three Women’. It is an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book.

Shailene Woodley will play a character modeled on the author, who spent years reporting on three American women who faced private and public backlash for their sexual desires.

Showtime will make it a drama and will begin production in the fall. The series will tell the stories of three women: Lina, an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane, an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has a committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband’s aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life.