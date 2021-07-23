Shailene Woodley to star in ‘Three Women’ series

Shailene Woodley Photograph:( Twitter )
‘Big Little Lies’ actress Shailene Woodley has been cast in Showtime’s ‘Three Women’. It is an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book.
Shailene Woodley will play a character modeled on the author, who spent years reporting on three American women who faced private and public backlash for their sexual desires.
Showtime will make it a drama and will begin production in the fall. The series will tell the stories of three women: Lina, an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane, an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has a committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband’s aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.
Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life.