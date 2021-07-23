Sean Penn refuses to return to work on ‘Gaslit’, demands total cast & crew vaccination

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has reportedly refused to return on set for shooting his upcoming Watergate series, ‘Gaslit’.



According to a confirmed report by an entertainment portal, Penn has demanded that the entire cast and crew get vaccinated before returning to work.



The Oscar-winning actor’s decision comes after a huge spike in Coronavirus cases as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout California and U.S. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 cases are reaching levels not witnessed since the winter spike and local officials have reportedly warned even those who are fully vaccinated to take precautions.



Penn, who is fully vaccinated, recently returned from Cannes where his film ‘Flag Day’ had premiered and the actor received a standing ovation after the screening.