Scarlett Johansson signs first lead role in TV with ‘Just Cause’. Details here

American actress Scarlett Johansson, best known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has signed her first lead role in television with Warner Bros TV and Amazon Prime Video. She will star in and also executive produce the miniseries 'Just Cause'. The project is based on John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, which was adapted by Jeb Stuart and Peter Stone in 1995 for an Arne Glimcher directorial. Incidentally, the film, headlined by Sean Connery and Laurence Fishburne, also featured Johansson as a child actress. She was Connery's daughter in the film. It was only the second film of her career after 1994's 'North'.

The project is given a straight-to-series order. The show will follow Johansson's Madison “Madi” Cowart, a reporter for a Florida who is tasked to cover the story of a death row inmate. After learning about him, she comes to believe he is not guilty.

These Pictures, Johansson's production company, is bankrolling the project along with Warner Bros TV. The rest of the cast is not known at this point.