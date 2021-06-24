Scarlett Johansson and Disney team up for ‘Tower of Terror’

Scarlett Johansson is collaborating with Disney for another project.

They will collaborate for ‘Tower of Terror’ as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Toy Story 4’ director Josh Cooley is penning the script for the project based on the classic Disney theme park ride.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and it is unclear if the Oscar nominee would act in the project as well.

Scarlett Johansson is producing via her These Pictures banner with Jonathan Lia.