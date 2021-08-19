Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome their first child together

Scarlett Johansson and her comedian husband Colin Jost are now parents to a baby boy. This is the couple's first child together.

Johansson's rep confirmed the news on Wednesday that the the actress and the Saturday Night Live star have recently welcomed their first baby together.



The exact details of the baby's birth is not known yet. Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, who turns 7 years old this fall.

A few days back , Jost had confirmed the news of Johansson's pregnancy. Jost mentioned it briefly during a stand-up performance on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Jost took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his son.

Rumours of Johansson`s pregnancy first sparked in June after the actor skipped out on several `Black Widow` events.



"She hasn`t been doing many interviews or events to promote `Black Widow,` which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer," a source had revealed.



The Oscar-nominated actor did carry out promotional appearances via Zoom, through which she virtually appeared on `The Tonight Show` and the `Late Night with Seth Meyers` show. She kept the camera set up to her shoulders up.



The couple wed in October 2020 after being together for three years. This is Johansson's third marriage.