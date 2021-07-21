Say what?! ‘Justice League’ director Zack Snyder wants to make an adult film

It goes without saying that Zack Snyder is one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood. While his movies 'Justice League: The Snyder Cut' and 'Army of the Dead' have turned out to be monster hits on OTT platforms worldwide, there are two genres that Snyder has been meaning to make movies on: a pornographic film and a film on religion.



Talking about his wish-list in an interview with a global entertainment website, he said, “I've always wanted to make a religious film and a pornographic film, and I've never really yet had the chance to do either.”



That’s not all, Snyder has even thought about blending porn with religion, claims the site. “Or maybe '300' is that film, in some sense, a little bit. Or at least a primer for what that film could be (sic),” added the ace director.



The director also revealed that the 2006 hit film ‘300’—for which he has co-written the script—was supposed to be a love story between Hephaestion and Alexander the Great but the studio (Warner Bros.) was against the idea. “I would love to do it, [WB] said no … you know, they're not huge fans of mine. It is what it is,” he concluded.

