Ryan Gosling in talks to star opposite Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ movie

Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' has seemingly found her Ken!



The two-time Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling reportedly is in final negotiations to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend opposite Robbie’s Barbie in the upcoming film centred on the classic doll line.



Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig is all set to direct the movie. Greta has been attached to the project since 2019 when she had signed on to co-write the movie’s script with Noah Baumbach.

As per the Deadline, given his busy schedule, Gosling initially passed on playing the part, but insiders add that as pre-production dragged out and the studio remained persistent with him being their only choice, an opening in his schedule appeared, allowing him to sign on.



More details about the movie are still under wraps.



"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time.

'Barbie' was set to start production in early 2022 in London, with a planned 2023 theatrical release.



Meanwhile, Ryan recently wrapped production on the Netflix action film 'The Gray Man', in which he stars opposite Chris Evans with the Russo Brothers directing.