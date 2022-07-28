Russo Brothers pick Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone to play Captain Marvel, say ‘we are fans’

The famous Marvel director duo, the Russo Brothers-Joe and Anthony Russo, are back to entertain the audience with their latest multi-starrer action thriller ‘The Gray Man’, which has been made in collaboration with Netflix. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and a cameo by Dhanush that marks his Hollywood debut.

In a recent interview, the duo were asked which Indian actress, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra, they would hypothetically pick to play the new Captain Marvel. Without batting an eye, the Russo Brothers replied in favour of Priyanka Chopra, saying, "We have to pick Priyanka. [We are] Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends." Currently, the role of Captain Marvel is being played by Brie Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They added, "We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel." Citadel is a spy thriller series that stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and is being produced by the Russo Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing behind-the-scenes photos of Citadel. She is also set to appear in It's All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Complaint filed before Maharashtra State Commission for Women