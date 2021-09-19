Russian film beats Tom Cruise’ space movie, to become first feature shot in outer space

Tom Cruise shocked the world when he made the announcement about his new movie that will be shot in outer space. Last year it was revealed that Cruise, along with director Doug Liman, is partnering up with NASA and Elon Musk’s Space X to make the very first feature film to be ever shot entirely beyond our atmosphere.



Now, threatening Cruise' top slot are Russians filmmakers who are planning to produce the first feature film ‘The Challenge’ also to be shot in outer space. Apparently, aead of Tom Cruise’s upcoming $200-million space epic, Variety reports.



Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are teaming up for this historic project. As per reports, they are scheduled to take off orbit on October 5 in a Soyuz spaceship piloted by Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran cosmonaut, with a back-up crew on standby in the event of any last-minute medical problems, Variety confirms.



The production team have done the course in space travel earlier this year and now the commission of medical and safety experts have given them their approval.



A new collaboration is between Russian space agency Roscosmos, public broadcaster Channel One, and leading studio Yellow, Black and White.

At a news conference in Moscow on Thursday, Peresild said it was “too late” to be afraid of the cosmic task ahead. “If you’re afraid of wolves, you shouldn’t go into the forest,” she told reporters, adding, “There is just no time left for fear.”



The new project centers around a Russian doctor, who’s sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will lift off next month on a 12-day mission to pull off the historic first.