Robert Downey Jr to star in and produce HBO’s adaptation of 'The Sympathizer'

After bidding goodbye to his most loved character Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr is all set to be part of another new project. Downey will co-star as well as produce an upcoming HBO drama series.



The drama series is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel 'The Sympathizer'. Park Chan-wook will serve as co-showrunner with Don McKellar. Downey, via his Team Downey company, is also an executive producer. Downey will play multiple supporting roles and a search is currently underway for the lead actor (the cast will be predominantly Vietnamese).

As per THR, “Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles,” said Downey.



“A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents. it’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”

It centres on an unnamed captain in the South Vietnamese army who’s secretly a communist and spy for the Viet Cong. He leaves Saigon for Southern California in 1975, where he becomes enmeshed in the exile community and serves as a cultural adviser to an American film about the war. He’s later recruited to return to Vietnam for a raid on the communists, as per the THR.



Filming is set to take place in Los Angeles and in Vietnam. The series is a co-production between HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media, produced in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.