Rihanna (and her baby bump) steals the show at Pharrell Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton Mens' campaign

Pharrell Williams’ debut collection as creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s fashion came out on June 20. Rihanna was seen embracing her baby bump in all her outfits.

On June 16, the world-famous record producer gave a glimpse of what the future of men's fashion looks like from the perspective of Louis Vuitton. The ad campaign starred Rihanna in all her maternity glory. Pharell and Rihanna worked together on the bouncy 2017 track “Lemon” as singers in the past, hence they have a history of working together.

In the visual, Rihanna wears a leather trench, decorated in what appears to be an elaborated version of the monogram pattern, and her baby bump is on full display (an ever-effective maternity style move for the star).

She looked like a quintessential luxury icon on the go. The singer carries a bunch of colourful LV-monogram bags on her arms and even a coffee mug with an LV sleeve.

Rihanna in the ad campaign for a men’s category highlights the growing fluidity in fashion and high-end designer norms.

However, this is not the first time Louis Vuitton has played with traditional gender roles in fashion. For example, in 2016, Jaden Smith, the popular star kid and singer appeared in a Louis Vuitton woman’s ad wearing a metal embroidered kilt.

One commonality in both cases is that both the singers don their outfits as if its meant for them only and are a medium of self-expression. Rihanna at Pharrell's first Louis Vuitton show Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen twinning in their entire denim outfits as they walked hand-in-hand. RiRi was wearing a denim co-ord set with a denim bra while Rocky was wearing dark wash jeans shorts along with what seemed like a denim jacket and green fuzzy slippers from Louis Vuitton.