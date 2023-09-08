Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second son's name revealed

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were blessed with a second baby boy last month. The power couple of the music world welcomed their second child secretly in August this year, multiple outlets have confirmed. Weeks later, the name of their younger child has been revealed.

If reports are to be believed, the singer and her rockstar partner have kept the name of their baby, Riot Rose Mayers.

As per the birth certificate via The Blast, Rihanna gave birth to her second child on August 1 at 7:41 a.m. at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Hospital. The couple have yet to confirm the news.

As per The Blast, Riot's name may be inspired by ASAP Rocky's song ''Riot'' with Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna and Asap also share a 1-year-old month son named RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born on May 13, 2022. The couple kept the name of their little one after the producer, rapper, and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.

Since the couple welcomed their first child, Rihanna and ASAP are enjoying the new phase of parenthood.

Meanwhile, Rihanna made her stage comeback to live performances after a six-year hiatus at the Super Bowl in February. And, making her comeback historic, the singer revealed she's expecting her second child.

Rihanna became the first woman in the history of the Super Bowl to perform with a baby bump.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE