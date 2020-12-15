Rachael Leigh Cook joins ‘He’s All That’ remake

Rachael Leigh Cook has been roped in for Miramax’s ‘He’s All That’.

The actress was a part of the 1999 romantic comedy ‘She’s All That’ in the role of Laney Boggs.

‘He’s All That’ will have Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in the gender role-flipped remake.

Addison Rae, in a role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr’s Zackary Siler, plays Padgett Sawyer, who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy (Buchanan) into prom king, attempting to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend. Cook will play Padgett’s wise and caring mother. Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy co-star.

Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing the updated iteration from a screenplay by R. Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the original. Mark Waters is set to direct.

Rachael Leigh Cook was recently seen starring in the Netflix rom-com, ‘Love, Guaranteed.’