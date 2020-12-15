Rachael Leigh Cook joins ‘He’s All That’ remake

Rachael Leigh Photograph:( Twitter )
Rachael Leigh had originally starred as Laney Boggs in the 1999 romantic comedy 'She’s All That'.
Rachael Leigh Cook has been roped in for Miramax’s ‘He’s All That’.
‘He’s All That’ will have Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in the gender role-flipped remake.
Addison Rae, in a role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr’s Zackary Siler, plays Padgett Sawyer, who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy (Buchanan) into prom king, attempting to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend. Cook will play Padgett’s wise and caring mother. Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy co-star.
Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing the updated iteration from a screenplay by R. Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the original. Mark Waters is set to direct.
Rachael Leigh Cook was recently seen starring in the Netflix rom-com, ‘Love, Guaranteed.’