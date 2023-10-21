Priyanka Chopra talks about motherhood, says it has made her a lot more ‘fragile’

Priyanka Chopra is currently embracing the newest chapter of her life, motherhood. The Citadel actress's Instagram feed is full of adorable photos of her with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, that we can't get enough of.

Recently, the actress talked about motherhood and how this new chapter has changed her.

In an interview with Today, the Love Again, the actress talked about her new journey, saying that motherhood has made her ''fragile''.

Chopra added that like many moms, she has so many doubts. “I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self worth or confidence but what it has impacted — it’s made me a lot more wary,” she says. “Every day, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s the mistake I’m going to make? Or how can I mess this up? How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this," the actress said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) × Malti Marie at Dad Nick's concert.

MM and her cute activities at her father Nick Jonas' concert have taken the internet by storm. Recently, Priyanka took her to The Jonas brother's concert and MM enjoyed it a lot as she saw her father performing.



In the video shared on Instagram, Priyanka is standing by the stage with Malti, who is adorably looking at Nick performing on stage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries) × In another video, MM is sweetly waving at the crowd.

