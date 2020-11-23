'Predator' is returning! ‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ director to helm the next instalment

For all the ‘Predator’ fans out there, there is some great news.

A fifth instalment of Predators is happening as the 20th Century Studios has engaged ‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ director Dan Trachtenberg to direct the forthcoming film.

The script for ‘Predator 5’ will be written by Patrick Aison who has previously been associated with series ‘Kingdom’, ‘Jack Ryan’ and ‘Treadstone’.

There is no announcement on the plot of the film but it’ said that it won’t have much link with the most recent film from the popular franchise. The last film from the franchise released in 2018 titled ‘The Predator’. The filmw as helmed by Shane Black, who was one of the original castmembers in the 1987 film that kicked off the series and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

John Davis produces the ‘Predator’ films.

