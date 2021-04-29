Pixar’s ‘Luca’ director rubbishes comparisons to ‘Call Me By Your Name’

People have been talking about Pixar’s upcoming animated family film ‘Luca’ and the movie comparisons to the 2017 movie ‘Call Me By Your Name.



And now after so much netizen talking and calling out makers for copying the 2017 blockbuster movie. 'Luca' director Enrico Casarosa says that his movie has nothing to do with 'Call Me By Your Name'



In a virtual press conference, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, he says, ''That was really never in our plans," Casarosa says, "This was really about their friendship in that kind of pre-puberty world."

In fact, further, revealed that the film’s story was inspired by Casarosa and his childhood best friend, Alberto, and their adventures palling around Genoa in the summer of the 1980s. He described Alberto as being "this bit of a troublemaker,"







"He had a family who was a little bit not there for him, and I had a family who was a little bit too much there for me," he says. "I was timid and kinda shy, and he was following a passion every week. I would just run around the old town in Genoa, which is kinda dicey. We would just take some chances." he added.

The 2017 Oscar winner, a 17-year-old teenager (Timothee Chalamet) has an affair with an older male (played by Army Hammer) during a glorious summer on the Italian seaside and Pixar’s Luca follows a story of a young sea creature (Jacob Tremblay) who’s befriended by an older creature (Jack Dylan Grazer), who travel to the surface and take on human form as they enjoy summer in a bucolic Italian seaside village.



Luca will premiere on June 18 exclusively on Disney+.