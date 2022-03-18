Pete Davidson won’t go to space on Blue Origin flight after launch delayed

After it was previously announced that Pete Davidson will be on the Blue Origin's next mission, new reports suggest that now that it's getting delayed, the actor-comedian won't be a part of it.

The mission was initially supoosed to take place on March 23.

The company said that SNL's Pete Davidson “is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.”

No reason was immediately given for him being left off the roster of six passengers, who earlier in the week were announced as having seats on the flight on New Shepard.

The new launch date is March 29, when it will be the fourth to include a human crew.

Now that Pete Davidson is not a part of it, the Jeff Bezos-company will get a sixth crew member.