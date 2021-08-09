Pete Davidson rents an entire theatre to treat fans with ‘Suicide Squad’ screening

Pete Davidson gave a little treat to fan in his hometown.



Davidson starrer 'The Suicide Squad' recently released and the SNL star wanted everyone in his hometown to watch the movie. Davidson rented out an entire movie theatre in Staten Island to provide free screenings.



Davidson hired out the Atrium Stadium Cinema to provide two free Saturday night showings. In an Instagram post shared by the theatre, they revealed: ''Staten Island comedian, @nbcsnl star and latest @thesuicidesquad villain #PeteDavidson wants to take you to the movies!''

''Come see The Suicide Squad at Pete's hometown movie theatre #AtriumStadiumCinemas Saturday, August. 7. Those who want to see the film FOR FREE must be present at the theatre on Saturday, August 7 and say they're 'Friends of Pete' at the box office. Tickets cannot be reserved beforehand, or online. Start lining up for 5 p.m. (and don't forget to take a theatre selfie & send it to us!), ''



The director of the movie also shared the news on his Twitter handle, ''A gift for Staten Island residents from Pete Davidson. #TheSuicideSquad'', he wrote.



The movie follows an assortment of supervillains and criminals from Belle Reve prison, as they`re sent to the island of Corto Maltese, as part of the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.



The R-rated comic book adaptation directed by Gunn was underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theatres. Read more here.