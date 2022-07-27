'Pearl’ trailer: Mia Goth's horror slasher explores the character's gory origins. Watch

A trailer for 'Pearl' is out. The film is a prequel to 'X', the acclaimed slasher film that released earlier this year. 'Pearl' will explore the origins of the titular character played by Mia Goth, who terrorised the director, cinematographer, and cast of an adult film. Goth, who also played the role of Maxine, one of the two actresses in the film, will reprise the role. Writer-director Ti West also returns. 'Pearl' was reportedly shot alongside 'X' in secret.

'X' had the cast and crew arriving at a cabin owned by an elderly couple. They seem eccentric but do not seem like the killers they turn out to be later. Pearl particularly grouches about her advanced age and openly expresses jealousy about Maxine's youth and beauty. At night, she turns into a stone-cold killer and begins to murder the cast and crew, something that has seemingly happened before as well.

The film also starred Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi.

The trailer for 'Pearl' promises to delve into how the old woman ended up so hateful and bitter. If the trailer is any evidence, 'Pearl' is also going to provide slasher thrillers like the parent film. Clearly even as a young girl, Pearl had murderous tendencies. She resents having to care for a feeble and probably paralytic old man (her father?). In one shot, she is seen dangling the man at the pier extending into a crocodile-infested lake we saw in the original movie, as though as bait.

Pearly has ambitions to become the biggest star in the world and is tired of her sedate life. Her first targets are defenceless animals like ducks. Even as she does bloody deeds, she realises there is something wrong with her. But she is unable to help herself and her pent-up frustration in a frenzy of kills.

From a distance, 'Pearl' may appear like your run-of-the-mill slasher, but how many slasher films are narrated from the point of view of the manic killer?

'Pearl' releases on September 16.