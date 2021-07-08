Paul Brigandi to direct Chris Pratt’s indie comedy ‘The Black Belt'

Filmmaker Paul Brigandi has boarded Chris Pratt starrer ‘The Black Belt’. He will direct the indie comedy while Chris will not only star but also produce through hia banner, Indivisible Productions with producing partner Jon Schumacher.

Monarch Media and its principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell are also producing, with the company’s Vicky Patel exec producing.

Black Belt is described as a comedic coming-of-age story about a shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for expertise in karate, and the unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way. Chris Pratt will play the uncle.

Paul Brigandi is known for directing the filmed segments of SNL, many of which have gone viral.