Paramount teases next ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Paramount teased the next installment of Transformers franchise and it’s titled ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’. The seventh installment was revealed during a virtual press event to celebrate the beginning of production of the film.

Filmmaker Steven Caple who last directed ‘Creed II’ said, “There are different breeds of Transformers. In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals who travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.”

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ will partially be set in Brooklyn, New York, and will also go to Peru, among other locations.

On this, he said, “I don’t think a film at this size has been there. You are going to feel hip-hop culture. You are going to feel Brooklyn.”

The filmmaker revealed that the film’s protagonist Optimus Prime will appear in GI form, something he has taken up from 1980s toy line. The character will once again be voiced by Peter Cullen.

The Transformers will have Scourge as the villain.



Michael Bay directed five Transformers films from 2007-17.