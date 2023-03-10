Oscars awards 2023 live: Date, time, performances, presenters & all you need to know about 95th Academy Awards

Oscars awards 2023 live: One of the biggest movie awards night is all set to take place on Sunday, March 12. The excitement and anticipation are already soaring high among the fans and also among the stars. Last year, the ceremony was overshadowed due to the slap controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After this, the Oscars committee established a crisis team to prevent such incidents.

The award ceremony for the 95th Academy Awards will be held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards will honour films released in the year 2022. The event will be televised in the US by ABC and will be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss. The ceremony will be held by late-night talk show host and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel. He will be hosting the award night for the third time.

This year, many talented actors, directors and films are nominated and the audience is eager to know the names of the winners. Here are all the details ahead of the award ceremony:

Oscars 2023: Date and Time

Oscars 2023 will take place on March 12 on Sunday and will begin around 8 pm. In India, the award ceremony will be broadcasted on March 13 at 5:30 am IST.

Where to watch Oscars awards 2023 live streaming?

The award ceremony can be watched live on Hulu Live TV, YouTube, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. Oscars 2023 will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 5:30 am on March 13.

Check Hosts and presenters of Oscars awards 2023

Jimmy Kimmel, who conducted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, will return to host the Oscars in 2023. The Academy unveiled the initial list of presenters for the 95th Oscars on March 2, 2023.

Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaa, and Donnie Yen are on the list.

Oscars awards 2023 Performances

During the show, Rihanna will perform ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lady Gaga will also rock the stage with her ‘Hold My Hand’ performance from Top Gun: Maverick. Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava will sign MM Keeravani’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR. The ‘In Memoriam’ performance will be delivered by Lenny Kravitz.

Oscars awards 2023 Categories

The Oscar awards will be given out in 23 categories such as directing, acting, music, costume, design, editing, and makeup and styling.

