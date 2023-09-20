Oscars 2024: Iran selects Reza Mirkarimi’s The Night Guardian as its official entry

Iran is sending The Night Guardian to Oscars as its selection for International Feature Film category. The film is directed by Reza Mirkarimi.

The announcement for the same was made by the Farabi Cinema Foundation. They decided amongst some 42 Iranian films that were eligible. The same was shortlisted to 15 before these three films made it to top 3 films for consideration: Conjugal Visit directed by Omid Shams, The Town by Ali Hazrati and The Night Guardian.

The Night Guardian premiered last year at the Fajr Film Festival, where it was nominated for nine awards and won in the best director category. Written by Mirkarimi and Mohammad Davoud, The Night Guardian tells the tale of a naïve young village boy whose carefree life is challenged by his trust of a man who is the engineer of a construction project.

Iran has won in the International Feature category a total of two times. First it was A Separation and then it was The Salesman. Both the films were directed by Asghar Farhadi. Two of Mirkarimi’s films have previously represented the country – 2005 film So Close, So Far and 2014 film Today.

A shortlist of 15 films in the category will be announced on December 21. Final nominees will be announced on January 23, 2024 and the main Oscars event will take place on March 10, 2024.

