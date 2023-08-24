Oscars 2024: Germany to send The Teachers’ Lounge as its International Feature entry

Germany has selected Ilker Çatak’s The Teachers’ Lounge as its contender for International Feature Films category for Oscars 2024. The film stars Leonie Benesch and is produced by Ingo Fliess. The film had its world premiere in Berlinale’s Panorama section, and won the Label Europa Cinemas prize. It took five prizes at the German Film Awards, including the Lola in Gold for best feature film, and has been shortlisted for the European Film Award.

The film is set for its North and Latin American premiere as well as for its European premiere as Sony Pictures Classics has bought the film.

What is The Teacher's Lounge about?

As for the plot of the film, The Teacher’s Lounge is a gripping classroom-ethics thriller in which an idealistic teacher in a German school faces spiraling consequences when one of her students is accused of stealing.

The Teachers’ Lounge is produced by If…Productions Film, and co-produced by ZDF and ARTE, and supported by BKM, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein as well as the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) and the German Federal Film Board (FFA).

Meanwhile, all countries of the world that usually participate in the International Feature Films race have started sending their submissions. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences should receive all films by October 2. A shortlist of 15 will be announced on December 21. Final nominees will be announced on January 23. The 96th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 10, 2024.

