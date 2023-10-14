Jada Pickett-Smith was shocked when Will Smith addressed her as ‘wife’
During the 94th Academy Awards, when Will Smith confronted Chris Rock over a joke, calling Jada Pickett-Smith his “wife,” Jada was shocked. Here’s why.
Jada Pinkett-Smith recently disclosed that she and Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016.
In a revealing interview with People, Jada disclosed, "We're still figuring it out. We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just have deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."
It was a moment that shook the 94th Academy Awards and also instantly bumped up the ceremony’s plummeting viewership ratings.
During the ceremony, comedian Chris Rock was one of the presenters — tasked with presenting an award. In his brief bit, he joked about Jada. While referring to her, he said he can’t wait to see G.I. Jane 2. In a 1997 war film, G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaves her head. The joke targetted Jada’s lack of hair, which is due to the alopecia condition. At first, Will Smith appeared to laugh, but after looking at his Jada’s eye-roll, he walked up to the stage and delivered a memorable slap that instantly became the most talked-about moment of the evening at the awards show.
“Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth,” Smith shouted at Rock when he was back in his seat.
Jada admitted, "I was really shocked because, mind you, I'm not there – we haven't referred to each other as husband and wife in a long time."
As the Oscar drama unfolded, many initially believed it was a scripted skit, and Jada was one of them. She recalled, "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn't a skit."
