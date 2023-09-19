Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts becomes her second no. 1 album
Story highlights
Olivia’s “Guts” follows Travis Scott’s massive opening week with “Utopia”.
Olivia’s “Guts” follows Travis Scott’s massive opening week with “Utopia”.
Olivia Rodrigo is back with yet another hit as her sophomore album, “Guts” becomes number 1 in the US with a large opening week. Infact, “Guts” has recorded the largest opening week for any album in 2023. The album already has about 100 million streams and has recorded selling 302,000 albums.
Olivia’s “Guts” follows Travis Scott’s massive opening week with “Utopia”.
Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” was equally solid with 295,000 units sold in the year it was released and it spent a total of five weeks. The lead single Good 4 U also topped the Hot 100. Another time she hit the singles chart at number 1 was with Vampire from “Guts”. This was the first single she released from “Guts” before the whole album debuted. Currently, all 12 tracks off the record are placed in the top 40 of the Hot 100, with Bad Idea Right? following Vampire at No. 7.
trending now
Also, Olivia Rodrigo recently announced a 75-date world tour that is slated to begin in February 2024 with support from British dance-pop singer PinkPantheress; L.A.-based pop singer Chappell Roan; California pop-rock singer Remi Wolf on all European dates; and veteran alt-rock act the Breeders.
As for the albums chart, coming close to Olivia is BTS member V’s album “Layover”, opening with the equivalent of 100,000 sales and 13 million streams. Zach Bryan’s self-titled album falls to No. 3 with 95,000 equivalent album units after spending its first two weeks at number 1.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.