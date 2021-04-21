Olivia Colman on why she’d do Oscar-nominated 'The Father' for free

Based on the incredible play that won hearts all around the world, ‘The Father’ is the story of an ageing man clutching to his beautiful past when his present begins to slowly shrink.

While Anthony Hopkins headlines the cast in the titular role, Academy Award winner Olivia Colman plays his caring but conflicted daughter. When faced with moving to Paris to start a new life, or staying with her dad to see him wither away, she is painfully stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Discussing what drew her to the project, Olivia Colman said, "For me, it's always the writing that clinches it. If the script is good enough, that's the way I'll go.”

Appreciating the creative team behind the film, ‘The Crown’ star added, “Some first-time directors can become a bit precious about their work. But Florian (director) has been the opposite: incredibly generous, kind, and understanding. Christopher Hampton who has co-written and translated the screenplay has also been very supportive and it's been very lovely to come into work when everybody has been so nice."

Talking about why the film struck a personal chord, Olivia said, “My lovely mum was a nurse specializing in geriatric care, and I remember as a child watching her with her patients. My parents are still young enough to take care of themselves, and the roles have not

yet been reversed. But I saw my mum looking after granny, and so it won't be long before I have to step up to the plate.”

“I’ve read the script again and again, but for all the complexity I think at its heart it's very simple. It's about loss and love, and the way you suffer when the person you love no longer knows you. The script is beautifully written and very moving. To work on something like The Father has been a dream come true. I'd do it for free!”

‘The Father’ also features Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams.

‘The Father’ will release in India in theatres on April 23, 2021.