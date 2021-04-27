No, ‘The Crown’ is not finding it hard to cast Prince Andrew for the royal drama series

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Netflix’s team for ‘The Crown’ is finding it difficult to cast an actor in the role of Prince Andrew for the final two seasons. A Netflix representative has now denied those reports.

Earlier, British tabloid The Sun had claimed that producers at Left Bank Pictures have advertised for the role but “stars aren’t exactly queuing up to play him.” This in the wake of Prince Andrew’s links with dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Denying all such claims, a spokesperson for ‘The Crown’ said, “There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight.”

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ was earlier scheduled to go into production in June but there is no update as coronavirus cases plummeted. Meanwhile, a new cast will be taking over the royal roles. Imelda Staunton will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce will be Prince Philip. Prince Andrew was played by newcomer Tom Byrne in Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown.