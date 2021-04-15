Nikki Bella shuts down pregnancy rumors, says 'just super bloated’

Nikki Bella is shutting down all the pregnancy rumours.



The former WWE star took to Instagram to dismiss speculation about having another baby. Recently, Nikki posted several photos on Instagram of herself and twin sister Brie Bellam on which many fans commented, questioning if Nikki is pregnant again.



Responding to one of the questions, she said, “No lol I have seen a few of these comments. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it,” Nikki wrote. “It is what is lol. Had abs in the day and a little belly at night. #momlife.”



Later, she shared a message about her changing body on her Instagram story.“So a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks lol, but I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow,” Nikki wrote. “Hormones, body changes and holding 8 pounds of water weight! Today back to normal today!!”



Nikki welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in July 2020.