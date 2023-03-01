Nicolas Cage wants a solo Dracula movie after playing the character in Renfield: 'Didn’t have the time...'

Nicolas Cage essays the role of Count Dracula in the upcoming horror comedy Renfield, but the film is mainly about the vampire's titular assistant R. M. Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult. Renfield in the film is desperate to get out of the powerful vampire's grasp. For centuries now, he has had the unsavoury task of bringing his boss innocent victims like nuns and cheerleaders so Dracula could feast on them.

In a recent interview, Cage said he did not have enough time to delve deep into his character and would like to star in a solo movie. Coming from Bram Stoker's Victorian Gothic epistolary novel Dracula 1897, the character has been portrayed many times by iconic actors like Gary Oldman and Christopher Lee.

Cage told Variety, "You know, there are some minor moments here where you get to see some of the pathos in Dracula’s eyes. That made me think that maybe one day I might like to try for a whole movie where you’re really understanding the psyche of the character. I didn’t really have the time to delve into that here.”

He added, “I also kind of always knew I had to do it at some point. I went back to Christopher Lee, in terms of his manner of speaking, but that was really only a starting point. I knew Christopher. I did a small scene with him in ‘Season of the Witch,’ and I liked him very much. We had a lot of nice conversations, and he reminded me quite a bit of my father, August. So from then on, my dad sort of became the main inspiration for me.”

Directed by Chris McKay and scripted by Ryan Ridley, the film also stars.

The official synopsis reads, "In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency."

Renfield will release on April 14 in the US.

