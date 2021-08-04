Nicholas Hoult to headline film on Dracula’s henchman, 'Renfield'

BAFTA-winning actor Nicholas Hoult, known for his films like the ‘X-Men’ series, ‘The Favourite’ among others—will headline the film on popular monster Dracula's henchman, R M Renfield.



As per reports, the film, titled 'Renfield', is based on the character who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel ‘Dracula’.



Renfield was a patient living in an asylum who was obsessed with drinking blood, and was deluded into thinking he will find immortality.



Director Chris McKay—'The Tomorrow War' fame—is helming the project and Ryan Ridley has written the script.

The film’s set up at Universal Pictures and will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.



For the unversed, Hoult was recently seen in Angelina Jolie-led Warner Bros movie 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'. He is currently awaiting the release of season two of his Hulu comedy 'The Great'.



The actor will also star in 'The Menu' alongside Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes.