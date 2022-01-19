New cast added to Disney+ series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

New cast additions have been made to Disney+ original series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. The new cast members include Disney Channel alums Corbin Bleu , Meg Donnelly and Jason Earles in guest-starring roles. They join series regulars, newcomer Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell.

Production has begun on the show in Los Angeles. The Disney+ series is currently in the third season.

It is being created and executive produced by Tim Federle. Season 3 is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is “best in snow.” In addition to music from the film, Season 3 of the show will feature music from the Camp Rock and High School Musical franchises.

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ will see cast members of season 1 and 2 join the new ones. The season 1 and 2 stars include Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan and Olivia Rodrigo.