Netizens are going crazy over Jared Leto’s new video with a Malayalam song 'Kudukku'

Jared Leto and his new video have gotten his fans from South India excited.



The Oscar-winning actor took to social media to share a video showing him photobombing A-list celebs in different mega-events. What made the video a sensation was its background music.



In the back, the Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku' was added and that made desi fans go crazy. The song is from the Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara movie 'Love Action Drama'.

The video was fan-made and Leto tagged the page @mars_unseenvids and credited them for the hilarious video. The fan account commented on the actor's video saying, "Thank you so much Jared (heart emoji) i made my day (sic)."



The video is a mashup of various event where Leto can be seen doing his signature photobombing with celebs including Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, model Gigi Hadid and several others.



The Indian fans are loving the short video and also took to the comment section to share their reaction on the same. Some fans were shocked and asked, ''Did I just hear Malayalam?'', while anathor fan thought that there was some glitch in his phone, ''At first, I thought there is a glitch in my phone, then I realized u used the actual song 'Kudukku' lol''

wtf jared leto reposted a fancam to a malyalam song this shit killing me😭 https://t.co/4S6TTWzJSs — anish (@sithshailar) June 18, 2021 ×

The first things I noticed when I woke up and opened Instagram:

1. Kim Kardashian got a personalised vegan KitKat (KimKat)

2. Jared Leto reposted a video edit which had a Malayalam song as its audio.



What even is going on in the world these days- — Nikhil Anil (@nikhilology) June 18, 2021 ×

WTF, Jared Leto posted a Photo Bombing Mashup to a Malayalam Song...🔥😂 https://t.co/3LGelnEOag — Allons-y!! (@fancyAcupppa) June 18, 2021 ×