Netflix's 'Dear White People' haults production after multiple postive COVID-19 tests

Netflix's critically-acclaimed 'Dear White People' has become the latest TV show to shut down production due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

According to a report in Deadline, the show, entering its fourth and final season, will shut down filming for two weeks after several team members tested positive. Production was originally slated to begin this spring before it was halted by the original COVID-19 production shutdown.

"Several team members of the Lionsgate television series Dear White People for Netflix have tested positive for COVID-19," a Lionsgate spokesman said. "They are currently in quarantine, and other staff members have been notified,' the statement added, though it didn't identify who tested positive."

"We are following the extensive health and safety protocols we have in place, and the series will not be shooting for the next two weeks while quarantine measures are observed," the statement continued.





"The health and safety of our Dear White People team is our highest priority," the statement concluded.



Other shows that have halted filming due to COVID-19 include Amazon's Bosch, HBO's 'The Gilded Age', ABC's 'Call Your Mother', Netflix's 'The Witcher and Vikings: Valhalla', NBC's 'Chicago Med' and 'Chicago Fire', Fox's 'The Resident' and CBS' 'Young Sheldon'.

'Dear White People' is based on the 2014 feature film of the same name, written and directed by Justin Simien, starring Tessa Thompson. The series is set at a fictional Ivy League university, following the racial tensions that simmer under the surface. It debuted to rave reviews in 2017, starring Logan Browning as Samantha White, a campus radio DJ whose show dubbed Dear White People is quite divisive.

The show also stars Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robinson, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherston,

Netflix hasn't announced the premiere date of the final season, though creator Simien teased in previous interviews the new season will touch on virtue signalling and the 'myth of meritocracy,' while teasing a 'big aesthetic idea' behind the final episodes.



