Netflix Tudum 2022: Makers share unseen clip from ‘Squid Game’ season one, unveils identity of the front man

As millions of 'Squid Game' fans wait for the second season, the makers of the smash hit series are here with a small treat. As part of the Netflix global event Tudum, the director of dystopian drama Hwang Dong-hyuk released an unseen clip from season one.



After releasing the first look of several other Korean dramas like 'Hellbound', 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' and others, the maker of the hit drama, Hwang appeared on screen and unveiled the Front Man from season 1.

'Guns and Gulaabs' teaser: Raj & DK' crime thriller series evokes 'Gangs of Wasseypur'



Before releasing the clip, in the video message, he said, “I’d like to thank all the Netflix fans around the world again for loving Squid Game, please look forward to season two, which will be filled with all new stories.''



''But in the meantime, I’ve prepared a small gift for the fans waiting for Squid Game season two. Let’s take a look.”

From 'Khufiya' to 'Soup': Check out all the trailers released at Netflix Tudum event



The clip showed a man carrying a goldfish in a water bag and entering a room after walking through a silent corridor. He then pours the fish into a bowl and then mysterious looks at the fish with serious expressions on his face.

''An exclusive clip unveils the man behind the survival game'', reads the caption of the clip.



The South Korean drama 'Squid Game' was released on Netflix last year and quickly became a worldwide sensation and streamer's most popular series. The hit show has been renewed for a season show. Hwang has confirmed the news, "We will start shooting Season 2 next year and it'll be released the following year," Hwang said, adding that the upcoming season would see improvements in production budgets and the games that will be played in the season have been confirmed.

The nine-part thriller follows the story of a cash-strapped contestant playing child games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million).