Netflix to adapt K-pop romantic comedy ‘Somewhere Only We Know’

Netflix has now got its hands on a romantic comedy set in the world of K-pop. Based on Maurene Goo’s young adult novel ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, the streamer has picked up the rights to develop it as a feature film with Lana Chou of the fame ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’.

The story follows a massive K-pop star and a tabloid photographer as they wander through the neon streets of Hong Kong, finding both adventure and love.

Escape Artists, which is in production on Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos and Kevin Hart-starrer Man from Toronto, is behind the project.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Tony Shaw, and Logan Kriete are set to produce. Goo and David Bloomfield will executive produce.