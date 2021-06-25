Netflix show ‘The Crown’ casts Jonny Lee Miller as former UK PM John Major in season 5

Netflix show ‘The Crown’ has added a new cast member -- Jonny Lee Miller.

The ‘Trainspotting’ actor will play the role of former UK PM John Major in season 5 of the Netflix show.

The royal drama, as it progresses in time, also keeps on adding fresh faces in its list. Season 4 of The Crown had Gillian Anderson playing the role of the former UK PM Margaret Thatcher. She even won a Golden Globe for her performance as the UK PM in the royal drama that circles around the life of the UK Crown and Queen Elizabeth.

Season 5 of The Crown will begin shooting next month with a complete new cast. Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play the role of Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki features as Princess Diana.