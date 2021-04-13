Netflix renews ‘Bridgerton’ for seasons 3 and 4

Good news for ‘Bridgerton’ fans as Netflix has now announced renewal of the show for two more seasons -- season 3 and 4. With production underway for season 2, this announcement comes at a great time.

For those who follow the show, they’d know that like everything else, this announcement also came in the proper Bridgerton way -- with Lady Whistledown announcing her own way. The character posted: “This author shall have to purchase more ink.” The character in the show is narrated by Julie Andrews and is the pen-name of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). See below for a special edition of her Society Paper:

In a statement, Shonda Rhimes said: “From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix VP of global TV, added: “Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Meanwhile, ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as chronicled in the second book of Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.